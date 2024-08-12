Two suspected robbers beaten to death

Two people, including a teenage boy, were beaten to death by a mob while they reportedly attempted to rob a battery-run autorickshaw in Dinajpur Sadar upazila early yesterday.

The incident took place at Nawshan Dighi (Ramsagar) village under the upazila's Auliapur union shortly after Saturday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Shuvo Meraz, 20, son of Sabbir Hossain of the town's Neemnagar Balubari area and Md Tareq, 17, son of late Md Jewel block-4 of the Newtown area.

Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, quoting locals, said, "Shuvo and Tareq stopped an autorickshaw at Ramsagar around midnight on Saturday and tried to rob the vehicle at knifepoint. At one point, they stabbed the driver and tried to get away with the vehicle."

Later, locals caught and beat them, leaving both injured critically, the OC said.

They were brought to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival around 3:20am, said Md Mortuza Rahman, a physician at the hospital.

The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary, the OC said, adding that further legal action was pending.