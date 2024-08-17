Two Somoy TV journos attacked by 'students' in Sylhet

Two journalists of Somoy TV were attacked and beaten this afternoon, allegedly by a group of students demonstrating in Sylhet City.

The injured were reporter Avijeet Banik Apu and cameraman Naushad Ahmed Chowdhury.

According to Apu, students cordoned their motorcycle and started beating them with sticks as soon as they arrived at the city centre after the protest started around 3:00pm.

The journalist went there to cover the demonstration organised by HSC examinees demanding auto pass.

The injured were able to escape with help from a fraction of the protesters and later went to hospital for necessary treatment.

Expressing strong detestation, Sojol Chotri, president of Electronic Media Journalist Association in Sylhet, said, "The attack on journalists is a heinous crime, and we strongly condemn this incident. We demand prompt justice."