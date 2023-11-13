Two sisters die after suffering injuries at home in Hazaribagh

Two sisters died after suffering injuries inside their home in Dhaka's Hazaribagh area last night.

The deceased are: Jasmin Akhtar, 44, and Nasrin Akhtar, 30.

Both had speech impairments and mental disabilities, police and family members said.

Nasrin had cuts on her right leg and below the left ankle, while Jasmin had a deep cut on her throat, said Shawon Kumar Biswas, a sub-inspector of Hazaribagh Police Station.

Police said they were primarily suspecting that it was a murder-suicide.

"Two sisters were dead and we are investigating it keeping all possible aspects in mind," Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge of Hazaribagh Police Station, however, told The Daily Star.

SI Shawon said both women were unmarried and used to live with their mother and brother Nazir Hossain.

The incident took place when their brother was out of home and mother was in another room, he said.

The mother saw them lying in a pool of blood around midnight and informed her son Nazir who, took Nasrin to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead around 12:30am, the SI said.

The body of Jasmin, who died at home, was later sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.