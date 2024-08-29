Two shot dead in Ctg city

At least two persons were shot dead after a group of miscreants opened fire in the Kuyaish area under Hathazari upazila of Chattogram tonight.

The deceased are Masud Kaisar and Md Anis, Chattogram District's acting Superintendent of Police (SP) Wasim Firoj told our local correspondent.

Acting SP Wasim Firoj said the duo was heading to Hathazari upazila from Baizid Bostami's Nur Mosque around 9:25pm.

At one point, a group of miscreants opened fire targeting them near Ever Care Hospital of Kuyaish area, leaving Anis dead on the spot, he said.

"Masud died in Mojuripara area of Hathzari while he was trying to flee from the spot after the attack," the SP added.

However, the reason behind the incident could not be known immediately.

Police sources said the two were the workers of former Hathazari upazila chairman Yunus Goni Chowdhury group.

There had been a longstanding rivalry between several groups over controlling extorsion, land grabbing and supremacy.