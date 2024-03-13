Two sentenced to life in Sagira Morshed murder case

A Dhaka court today sentenced two people to life imprisonment in the case filed over the murder of Sagira Morshed 34 years ago.

The two convicts are Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and hired killer Maruf Reza.

Judge Mohammad Ali Hussain of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka delivered the verdict, said a court staffer.

The judge also fined the duo Tk 50,000, in default of which they would have to serve six more months in jail.

The court acquitted Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, and one Montu.

Among the convicts, Rezwan was the brother of Sayedatul Mahmuda.

A total of 17 prosecution witnesses gave their statements before the court.

On July 25, 1989, Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School and College on the capital's Bailey Road by a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.

However, muggers shot and killed her when she reached the school.

Her husband Abdus Salam Chowdhury filed a murder case against unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day.