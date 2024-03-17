Two schoolboys injured in teen gang attack in Savar

Two schoolboys were injured in an attack by a juvenile gang in Savar tonight.

The injured Jisan Pramanik, 15, son of local journalist Matiur Rahman Bhandari, and his classmate Siam Raja, 15, were admitted to Enam Medical in Savar in a critical condition, reports our Savar correspondent.

The incident took place in front of Savar Radio Colony School next to Dhaka-Aricha highway around 8:00pm, said Akbar Ali Khan, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station.

Jisan is a ninth grader at Savar BPATC Public School and College and Siam is a ninth grade student of Waz Ali School in Kalma area.

Matiur Rahman, Jisan's father said about a month ago, the BPATC school had their annual picnic at Safari Park in Gazipur.

At that time, students of Class 10 got involved in pushing and shoving with students of Class 9. Later, the matter was temporarily settled with the intervention of the teachers present.

He said Jisan went to Radio Colony area with his friend Siam after Iftar this evening after getting a phone call from a senior.

When they reached there, around 25-30 youths attacked them with sharp weapons.

Asked, Akbar Ali Khan said, "We have visited the hospital where two patients were admitted and spoke to the family members of the victims."

Operations are underway to arrest the criminals, he added.