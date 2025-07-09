Two SAD leaders suspended for 'breaching discipline'

The central committee of Students Against Discrimination (SAD) has suspended two of its leaders from Habiganj district unit for "breaching discipline".

SAD also served show-cause notices on the two leaders -- Arif Talukder, convener of Habiganj district unit, and Mahdi Hasan, member secretary of the same unit -- and asked to them to submit written explanations regarding the issue in the next seven working days.

The decision was disclosed yesterday in a notice signed by the organisation's organising secretary, Muinul Islam.

According to the notice, preliminary investigations have found evidence that the two were engaged in activities that go against the organisation's policies and disciplines. In light of the findings, both the leaders have been suspended from their posts.

It further suspended all organisational activities of the Habiganj district unit until they submit their explanations.

The notice also stated that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and that no compromise will be made on the disciplinary issues.

Attempts were made to contact Arif and Mahdi over the phone, but they could not be reached. Text messages were also sent, but no response had been received as of filing this report.