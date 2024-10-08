Two NGO workers found dead in separate homes in Ukhiya

The police recovered the bodies of two NGO employees from two separate residential spots in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya this morning.

The deceased were Mehrab Hossain, 30, son of Mozammel Haque of Majhpara area of Patuakhali's Baufal upazila; and Popi Dev, 27, daughter of Sukh Lal Deb of Kasba area of Habiganj's Nabiganj upazila. Both of them were employed at RTM International, said Arif Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

Mehrab's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented house near Rajapalong Union Parishad around 9:00am, while Popy was found in a similar situation at her rented house located nearby. Both houses were found to be locked from inside, said the OC.

"We assume them of being romantically involved," the OC mentioned.

The bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies. The filing of a case is underway, he added.