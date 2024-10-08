Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:28 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:31 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Two NGO workers found dead in separate homes in Ukhiya

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:28 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:31 PM

The police recovered the bodies of two NGO employees from two separate residential spots in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya this morning.

The deceased were Mehrab Hossain, 30, son of Mozammel Haque of Majhpara area of Patuakhali's Baufal upazila; and Popi Dev, 27, daughter of Sukh Lal Deb of Kasba area of Habiganj's Nabiganj upazila. Both of them were employed at RTM International, said Arif Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mehrab's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented house near Rajapalong Union Parishad around 9:00am, while Popy was found in a similar situation at her rented house located nearby. Both houses were found to be locked from inside, said the OC.

"We assume them of being romantically involved," the OC mentioned.

The bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies. The filing of a case is underway, he added.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

ডিএইচএল-ডেইলি স্টার বিজনেস অ্যাওয়ার্ডসে সম্মানীত ৩ ব্যক্তি ও ২ প্রতিষ্ঠান

অর্থ ও বাণিজ্য উপদেষ্টা ড. সালেহউদ্দিন আহমেদ বিজয়ীদের হাতে পুরস্কার তুলে দেন।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৯৮১

২ ঘণ্টা আগে