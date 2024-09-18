Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 02:36 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 02:38 AM

Two Myanmar nationals arrested with 10kg gold in Cox's Bazar

Star Digital Report
Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have arrested two citizens of Myanmar along with 10kg gold ornaments worth Tk 11.52 crore in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The duo was arrested from Aliabad area of Teknaf municipality on Monday Lieutenant Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of Teknaf-2 BGB, said yesterday.

The arrestees are Hafizur Rahman, 24, and Anwar, 30, of Sudhapara in Maungdaw township of Myanmar.

The commander said on information that the Myanmar nationals came to the Aliabad area for smuggling, BGB conducted a drive there and arrested the two along with gold ornaments, weighing 10kg.

