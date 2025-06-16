Two murdered in 2 districts

At least two persons were hacked to death in Pabna and Jashore yesterday and the day before, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Pabna, a youth was hacked to death allegedly by his relatives over prior feud in Jafarabad village under Sadar upazila early yesterday, said police.

The victim, Md Russel, 31, had an enmity with one of his cousins.

After a mobile phone went missing from Mokbul's house, they put the blame on Russel and allegedly hacked him indiscriminately at around 12:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Sadar OC Md Abdus Salam.

"We are investigating the incident. Three persons, including a woman, have been detained from the spot for quizzing," the OC also said, adding that victim's family members are preparing to file a case.

In Jashore, a man was hacked to death allegedly by his younger brother over a land related dispute in Chowgachha upazila.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 50, of Purahuda village under the upazila. The accused, Ibrahim, is a former army member.

The incident took place around noon on Saturday when Ibrahim allegedly attacked Rabiul with a sharp knife at one stage of an argument, leaving him critically injured.

Rabiul was initially taken to Chowgachha Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Jashore General Hospital and finally to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early yesterday.

Rabiul's son Khalid Hasan said the two brothers had a long-standing dispute over their ancestral land. On Saturday noon, Ibrahim allegedly sold some corrugated iron sheets from their shared home, which led to the argument.

Confirming the incident, OC Anwar Hossain of Chowgachha Police Station said that Rabiul's body had not reached home yet.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder stemmed from a land dispute," the OC also said.

Legal steps will be taken once a written complaint is filed in connection with the murder, he added.