Two murder cases filed against Hasina, Rehana in Gazipur

Two more cases have been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana over the killing of two youths in Gazipur during a mass protest on August 4.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former minister of Liberation War Affairs Advocate AKM Mozammel Haque and 217 others were accused in the cases.

Another 800 unidentified people have been accused in the two cases.

The relatives of the two deceased filed the cases with Kaliakoir Police Station on Friday night and last night, said Md Zobair, inspector (Operation) of the police station around 10:30pm yesterday.

The two deceased are Jasim Fakir, 36, son of Hayat Ali Fakir of Purba Chandra village of Kaliakair upazila, and Shahinur Mahmud Sheikh,40, a resident of Safipur area of ​​the upazila.

Of the cases, one case was filed by Riaz Fakir, brother of Jasim, and another by Shahinur's wife Salma Begum, the inspector told our Gazipur correspondent.

According to case statements, Jasim Fakir was shot and killed in the Safipur area during the mass protest on the afternoon of August 4. Later, his body was recovered by his family. Shahinur Mahmud Sheikh, also a resident of Safipur was killed during the movement on the same day.