Two more murder cases filed against Hasina

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was accused in two more murder cases filed yesterday with two Dhaka courts.

So far, six cases have been filed against her since she fled to India on August 5 amid a mass uprising.

Tejgaon resident Abdullah Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan accused Hasina and 15 other named and several unnamed people in the case filed over the killing of Jobaid Hossain Imon, 12, in the capital's Mohammadpur on July 19.

The complaint said he was shot dead by police during the protests for reforming quotas in government jobs.

The case was filed with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury.

The other accused are Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former ministers Asaduzzaman Khan, Anisul Huq, Tajul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Hasan Mahmud and Mohammad A Arafat, former private industry affairs adviser to the prime minister Salman F Rahman, former lawmaker Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former director general of Rab Harun Or Rashid, former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, former additional IGP Kh Mahid Uddin, former Detective Branch (DMP) chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker, and several unnamed Rab members.

After a hearing, the magistrate recorded the complainant's statement and directed the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR), said Nur Alam, an employee of the court.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar resident Abul Kalam filed the other case accusing Hasina, 10 named, and several unnamed others of killing Shahabuddin, 35, in the capital's Agargaon on August 5.

The case was filed with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Faraha Diba Chanda.

The other accused are Quader, Asaduzzaman, Anisul, Hasan Mahmud, Arafat, Salman, Abdullah Al Mamun, Habibur, Harun Or Rashid (DB) and Biplob.

The magistrate recorded the complainant's statement and directed the officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station to register the complaint.