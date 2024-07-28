Two more injured die, death toll now 162

Two people, who were injured during the recent clashes between agitators and law enforcers, have died.

Yeamin Chowdhury, a 19-year-old garment worker, died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Abdul Majeed, 20-year-old transport worker, died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

With Yeamin and Majeed's death, at least 162 lives have been lost in the violence since July 16.

Yeamin, who suffered bullet wounds, died around 11:00am at the DMCH, according to hospital records.

Yeamin, of Kishoreganj, was shot in capital's Badda area on July 19. He was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of DMCH since then.

Majeed, who suffered shotgun pellet injuries during clashes related to the quota reform protests in Chandpur district, died on Thursday noon at the CMCH.

Brigadier General Taslim Uddin, director of the CMCH, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Majeed of Khagrachhari was shot on July 18. He had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care of Unit of the CMCH since July 20.

With Majeed's death, a total six people injured in the clashes have died at CMCH since July 16.