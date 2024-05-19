Two more grenades defused in Chattogram

Members of the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Counter Terrorism Division of Chattogram Metropolitan Police defused two more active hand grenades found in Sitakunda and Mirsarai upazilas this afternoon.

Locals spotted a grenade in an abandoned condition lying on a field in Sayedpur union of Sitakunda. Another was found inside a house in Jorarganj union of Mirsarai, reports our Chattogram correspondent quoting police.

Mohammad Liakat Ali Khan, deputy commissioner of Counter Terrorism Division, said, "Local police notified us about the grenades. Our team members went to the spot and defused them. The grenades were old but active."

On Wednesday, BDU members defused a similar kind of grenade in Mirsarai's Jorarganj area.