Two more BNP men arrested over Patgram Police Station attack

Two local leaders of BNP affiliated organisations – Jubo Dal and Krishak Dal – have been arrested in a case filed over the attack on Patgram Police Station in Lalmonirhat. A total of 14 people have been arrested over the attack so far.

The arrestees are Rabiul Islam, 45, convener of Patgram Upazila unit of Jubo Dal, and Matiar Rahman, 38, president of Dahagram Union unit of Krishak Dal. Police arrested the two leaders in separate drives at midnight.

Patgram Police Station's Officer-in-charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman said, "We've arrested 14 individuals so far in connection with the attack. CCTV footage, video clips, and other sources were analysed to identify the attackers. The operation to arrest the remaining culprits is ongoing."

When contacted, Patgram Upazila BNP President Shopikar Rahman said, "I've heard about the arrests. These are their personal misdeeds, not a political act. The party will not take its responsibility. Disciplinary action is being considered against them."

On July 2, a mob of 200 to 250 people stormed Patgram Police Station, vandalised property, looted valuables, and freed two convicts from custody. At least eight police personnel, including OC Mizanur, were injured in the attack. Two officers were critically injured and admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

On the following day, Sub-Inspector Shamsul Haque filed a case with Patgram Police Station, naming 27 local BNP leaders and activists, along with over 100 unidentified individuals.

The attack on the police station was carried out after two BNP activists—Sohel Rana Chapal and Belal Hossain—were caught red-handed while allegedly extorting money from trucks transporting stones and sand at the Soror Bazar area near Patgram town along the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway. A mobile court led by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer sentenced both of them to one month in jail and sent them to Patgram Police Station.