Two 'middlemen' jailed, fined for misleading patients at B'baria govt hospital

Two 'middlemen' have been jailed and fined by a mobile court after being detained from the 250 Bedded General Hospital, Brahmanbaria

Laxman Sutradhar, 32, and Nargis Akhter, 60, were sentenced to five and 15 days' imprisonment respectively. Each was also fined Tk 200.

Laxman was arrested on Friday, while Nargis yesterday. They are residents of Madhyapara and Collegepara in Brahmanbaria town and are currently in custody at Brahmanbaria District Jail.

According to a press release issued this morning by Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, the duo was found loitering around the hospital's emergency department and wards, forcibly taking prescriptions from patients and misleading them and their attendants into shifting to private healthcare facilities.

Md Mozzafar Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, said, "Middlemen at the hospital have long been harassing public in various ways. Drives against such activities will continue."