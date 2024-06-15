Two men vocal against Benazir accused of theft

Two local men, who earlier alleged that former police chief Benazir Ahmed had scared the Hindu people into underselling 605.77 bighas of land in Gopalganj and Madaripur, were accused of stealing from Benazir's Savanna resort.

Sarwar Hossain, a manager of the Savanna Eco Resort and Natural Park in Gopalganj, accused five named and several unnamed people in a case filed with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station on Thursday.

The complaint said the accused stole three computers and a monitor from the office.

Sarwar was appointed as the manager by a committee formed by the district administration to manage the confiscated property and deposit the proceeds to a bank account.

The accused include Sajeeb Majumder, 33, Subrata Roy, 23, and Animesh Sen, 30, of Rajoir in Madaripur; and Bilpob Baul, 40, and Sanjoy Baul, 28, of Gopalganj town.

Of them, Biplob and his nephew Sanjoy, who live near the resort, earlier told reporters that the former inspector general of police often forced religious minorities to sell their properties.

According to the complaint, CCTV footage shows three men entering the office of the resort on Wednesday night and stealing some object.

Two members of the management committee, Bijon Kumar Nandi, fisheries officer, and Abdul Quader, deputy director of the agricultural extension department, said the faces of the suspects were not seen in the footage.

They added that the individuals were accused based on suspicion of several employees of the resort.

Besides, the complainant said he had gone to bed when the alleged theft happened.

Contacted, Sanjoy said, "We have been falsely accused because we spoke to the media against former IGP Benazir and other government officials. We are not poor. Why would we steal computers?

"Fear has gripped our family. Maybe we should leave the country."

Subrata, another accused, said he had not been anywhere near the resort in the last one month.