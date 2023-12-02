Two men murdered in Joypurhat, Dinajpur

Unidentified criminals murdered two elderly men, one in Joypurhat and the other in Dinajpur, between Thursday night and the early hours of yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Syed Ali, 60, of Shikra village under Joypurhat's Kalai upazila, and Kamala Kantra Roy, 60, of Kartik Baniapara village under Dinajpur Sadar upazila.

Kalai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Wasim Al Bari said Syed Ali had been living alone since his wife passed away. "When one of his sons came to visit him Friday morning, he found his father lying in a pool of blood on his bed."

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Modern Hospital for autopsy.

Two people were arrested in connection with the killing, he added.

Similarly, criminals stabbed Kamala Kanta Roy Thursday night while he was heading home by himself, said Abdullah Al Masum, Dinajpur additional superintendent of police (crime).

Police recovered his body from a paddy field at Baniapara village under Dinajpur Sadar upazila after being informed by locals and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Cases were filed over these two incidents, said the police adding that, both murders were believed to be pre-planned.