Two men killed in mob beating in Dhaka

One of the victims was named in a drug case filed just a day earlier, say police

Two men were beaten to death by a mob in the Haddipatti area of Ahmed Nagar under Dhaka's Darussalam this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:00pm, said Emdad Hossain Bipul, assistant commissioner of police for the Darussalam zone.

Darussalam Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rakibul Islam told The Daily Star locals had recently raised complaints about drug-related activities in the area. Based on those allegations, police arrested two individuals yesterday and filed a case against four others.

"Following the arrests, some of the accused returned to the area around 11:30am today, apparently to retaliate," said the OC. "Residents then apprehended them and beat them."

Two of them were later found dead, according to the OC.

One of the deceased has been identified as Tanvir, 25, who was named in the drug case filed the previous day, the OC added.

Police said the bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination.

The OC also noted that while they had received complaints about drug activity, there were no prior reports of the accused being involved in mugging, carrying machetes, or harassing women.