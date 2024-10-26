Two ‘members’ of Hizb ut-Tahrir held

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested two suspected members of the banned organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir Bangladesh in Dhaka's Turag area.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the DMP, yesterday said the CTTC conducted a drive and arrested the suspects -- Jahangir Alam, 34, and Farhad Hossain, 26, on Thursday.

Hizb ut-Tahrir is a banned organisation under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He said the arrestees, along with Imtiaz Selim, the arrested media coordinator for Hizb ut-Tahrir, participated in a procession of 5,000 to 6,000 individuals on September 13 in the Paltan area.

When police attempted to intervene, the participants ignored the blockade and proceeded towards the High Court. Later they were dispersed by police.

Following the incident, a case was filed at Shahbagh Police Station on September 14.

The CTTC arrested Imtiaz, the second accused in this case, on October 4.