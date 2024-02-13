Two lawyers cannot conduct case till Feb 25: SC

The Supreme Court today extended till February 25 its order that barred lawyers Mohammad Moshin Rashid and Shah Ahmed Badal from conducting any case before its Appellate and High Court divisions for writing a letter to the chief justice with "some derogatory statements".

The two lawyers cannot practice law before the Appellate and HC Divisions till February 25 following the apex court order.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the extended order during a hearing on a contempt of court petition.

Other four judges of the bench are Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

The bench fixed February 25 for passing further order on this issue and also ordered the two lawyers to appear before it on that day in this connection.

Earlier in the day, Rashid and Badal appeared before the apex court bench in compliance with its summons order.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali sought time on behalf of Rashid and Badal from the court for giving explanation.