Two killed in two districts over family feud

Two people were killed allegedly by their relatives over family disputes in the last two days.

Our Jhenidah correspondent reports, a man was hacked to death allegedly by his relatives in Shailkupa upazila yesterday.

Laltu Molla, 37, son of Gano Molla, was from Kakuradanga in the upazila.

Two of his nephews attacked him with sharp weapons while he was returning home from a field.

Shailkupa Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shafiqul Islam said a familial dispute led to the killing.

Our Patuakhali correspondent adds, a man was killed allegedly by his brother-in-law at Kumarkhali in Galachipa on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, police arrested the brother-in-law Tariqul Islam, 24, yesterday morning.

The victim -- Zahirul Patuakhali -- was from Itbaria in Sadar upazila. Tariqul hit Jahirul on the head with a stick and beat him during a quarrel when the latter went to his in-law's house, said Galachipa Police Station OC Ferdous Alam.