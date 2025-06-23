Two killed in separate stabbing incidents in Mirpur, Kamrangirchar

Two people, including an SSC examinee, were killed in separate stabbing incidents in Dhaka's Mirpur and Kamrangirchar areas last night.

In Mirpur, 18-year-old Sifat, who sat for his SSC examinations from a local school this year, was allegedly stabbed allegedly by his friend around 10:30pm.

Critically injured, Sifat was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where he died around midnight, said Inspector Md Farouk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Sifat's father Md Shahin said the family is from Ashuganj upazila in Brahmanbaria and currently resides in Mirpur Section-11. He alleged that Sifat recently had an altercation with one of his friendsover an unspecified issue.

At one point, the friendstabbed him on the left side of the abdomen, he said adding, "His other friends first took him to a local hospital and then to DMCH".

In Kamrangirchar, 31-year-old Rocky was stabbed to death in the Beribadh area near Matbor Bazar, around midnight reportedly following a dispute over money.

Locals rushed him to DMCH, where doctors declared him dead at approximately 12:45am, Inspector Farouk added.

Rocky's neighbour Rubel, who took him to the hospital, said he lived on Ishaq Member Lane in Matbor Bazar and did not have a fixed occupation.

A local youth named Palash attacked him with a sharp weapon during an argument over money, Rubel said.

Rocky suffered stab wounds to his left chest and hand.

The bodies have been sent to the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

Police are investigating both incidents, but no arrests had been made as of filing this report.