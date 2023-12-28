Two killed over land dispute in Patuakhali 

Two people were killed in a clash related to land dispute in Patuakhali's Baufal upazila on Tuesday night.

The dead are Alauddin Munsi, 53, and Salim Munsi, 48, of Atoshkhali village. They were cousins.

Police said Salim was the vice president of Adabaria union Jubo League in Baufal.

Salim's wife Momtaz Begum and Phul Banu filed two separate murder cases, he said.

Alauddin's wife Phul Banu and their daughter Morjina Begum, 25, were arrested for their alleged involvement with the incident, Shonit Kumar Gain, OC of Baufal police, told The Daily Star.

After the interrogation, Alauddin's wife and daughter will be produced before a local court, he added.

"On information, we recovered the bodies and sent them to Patuakhali Medical College hospital for autopsy."

Quoting locals, the OC said Alauddin had a long-standing dispute with his cousin Salim over land.