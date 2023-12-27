Two killed over land dispute in Patuakhali

Two cousins were killed due to a dispute over land in Patuakhali's Baufal upazila last night.

The deceased are Alauddin Munsi, 53, and Salim Munsi, 48, of Atoshkhali village.

Salim Munshi was the vice president of Adabaria union Jubo League in Baufal, police said.

Alauddin's wife Phul Banu and their daughter Morjina Begum, 25, were arrested for their alleged involvement with the incident, Baufal Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shonit Kumar Gain told The Daily Star.

"On information, we went to the spot and brought the bodies to the police station. Today, the bodies were sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital for autopsy," the OC said.

Momtaz Begum, Salim's wife, and Phul Banu filed two separate murder cases regarding the killing of their husbands, the police official said.

Quoting locals, the OC said Alauddin had a long dispute with his cousin Salim over land.

OC Kumar said Alauddin and his two sons attacked Salim around 10:00pm yesterday. To protect himself, Salim took shelter in the house of neighbour Samsu Munsi, but attackers stabbed him there, leaving him dead on the spot.

Later, Salim's men beat Alauddin to death, the OC said.

After the interrogation, Alauddin's wife and daughter will be sent to the court, he added.