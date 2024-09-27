Two Khagrachhari victims fight for recovery in hospital

Families face financial hardship

Two indigenous people, who suffered bullet injuries following recent violence in Khagrachhari, are fighting for recovery at a hospital in the district.

They are Knowledge Chakma, 35, and Bijoy Chakma, 32.

Knowledge is being treated at the Orthopedic Surgery Ward in Khagrachhari District Hospital as he sustained a bullet injury in his left leg while Bijoy is now receiving treatment in a bed next to Knowledge with bullet injuries, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

Knowledge sustained a bullet injury in the Swanirvor area of Khagrachhari town on September 19.

"We were in vigilance around our vicinity in Perachhara area in Khagrachhari on that night as we had information that a group of settlers were coming to attack our houses," said Knowledge, a mason by profession, while talking to this correspondent in hospital bed.

"After hearing the information, we rushed towards Swanirvor area to save them," he said, adding, "As we approached near Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila Parishad area, we heard the sound of gunfire around 11:00pm."

"We were heading towards Swanirvor area and all of a sudden, I felt pain in my left leg," he said, adding, "I realised that I sustained bullet injury in my leg."

Manasi Chakma, wife of Knowledge, said they are very poor and struggling to bear the expenses of the treatment of her husband.

"As my husband cannot work for a week, we are in a severe misery," she said.

She said they did not get any financial help from the administration, adding, "I don't know how I will collect money for the treatment of my husband."

She, however, said the hospital authorities were providing most of the medicine.

Another injured Bijoy Chakma, 32, was spotted in a bed next to Knowledge.

He sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.

Bijoy is also a day labourer hailing from Dayaram Para in Khagrachhari.

He sustained bullet injury in Swanirvor area in the same incident.

Kajala Chakma, wife of Bijoy who was attending him at hospital, said they were in a trouble as Bijoy is the sole earner of the family.

Dr Nayanmoy Tripura, a medical officer at Orthopedic Surgery Ward of the hospital, said both patients underwent surgery in their legs.

They are now doing well, he said.