Two key accused confess to rape on JU campus

Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:21 AM

Two accused yesterday confessed before a Dhaka magistrate  in connection with a case filed over the rape of a woman on Jahangirnagar University campus on Saturday night.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Muzahidul Islam recorded the statements of Mamunur Rashid Mamun, 44, the key accused, and his aide Murad Hossain, 22, after investigating officer Mizanur Rahman, an inspector of Ashulia Police Station, produced them before the magistrate, said Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul.

After recording their statements, the magistrate sent the duo to jail.

On February 7, Rab  arrested Mamun from the capital's Farmgate and Murad, also an assistant secretary of JU BCL, from Naogaon.

The victim's husband lodged the case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, accusing six people of raping his wife and abetting the rape.

