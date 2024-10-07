Two Jatrabari OCs shown arrested in two murder cases

Two officers-in-charge (OCs) of Jatrabari Police Station were shown arrested today in separate cases filed over the deaths of two people in Dhaka's Jatrabari area during the mass protests in July and August.

OC Abul Hasan was shown arrested today in the case filed in connection with the death of college student Imam Hasan Taim on July 20.

Imam, a student of Government Adamjeenagar MW College in Narayanganj, was the son of sub-inspector Mainal Hossain Bhuiyan, now posted to Razarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order after Investigation Officer Mohammad Kamruzzaman, an SI of Detective Branch (DB) of Police, produced him before the court and submitted an application in this regard.

On August 21, Parvin Akter, mother of the victim, filed the case with the court against the then deputy commissioner of DMP Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, former additional deputy commissioner Shakil Mohammad Shamim, former assistant commissioner Tanjeel Ahmed and former inspector Zakir Hossain and SI Shahadat of Jatrabari Police Station.

According to the case statements, Imam was shot dead when he went to have tea near Kazla foot-bridge at Jatrabari on July 20. The government had relaxed the curfew during the incident.

Abul Hasan was arrested in Teknaf on September 17.

Another OC, Mazharul Islam, was shown arrested today in case filed over the death of driver Md Shahin on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina passed the order after IO Md Mahmudul Hasan, an SI of the police station, produced him before the court and submitted an application in this regard.

Shahin took part in the quota reform movement at Jatrabari intersection around 2:00pm on August 5 where he was shot dead.

On September 7, victim's wife Swapna Begum, filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Mazharul and 85 others with Jatrabari Police Station.

Mazharul, former general secretary of Bangladesh Police Association, was arrested from the APBN Specialized Training Center in Khagrachari on September 19.