Two injured in mugging incidents in the capital

Two people were injured in separate mugging incidents in the capital's Wari and Mohammadpur areas, where the muggers stabbed the victims and fled with cash.

One of the incidents took place around 5:00am yesterday in Wari's Tikatuli area, while the other occurred around 11:00pm on Thursday on Tajmahal Road in Mohammadpur.

In Wari, Sirajul Islam, 55, a poultry trader from Dholpur in Jatrabari, was heading to Kaptan Bazar by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw to buy chickens when three muggers stopped him near the Tikatuli rail gate, said his son Abu Bakar.

"They tried to snatch his money. When he resisted, they stabbed him in the hand and leg and fled with Tk 70,000," he told The Daily Star.

Sirajul was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and later released after treatment.

In Mohammadpur, Mithu, 42, a battery-run rickshaw driver, was attacked while driving along Tajmahal Road.

Fakhruddin, a security guard who took Mithu to the hospital, said, "Three muggers tried to snatch his rickshaw. When he resisted, they stabbed him in the abdomen and leg. As he screamed, they fled with Tk 2,000."

Mithu was initially taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and was later shifted to DMCH early yesterday due to the severity of his injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment there.

Inspector Md Farouk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost, confirmed that both victims were brought to the hospital after being stabbed by muggers.