Two held over Banani shisha lounge killing

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested two key suspects in the murder of Rahat Hossain Rabbi at a shisha lounge in Banani.

The accused, identified as Munna, 27, and Maksudur Rahman Hamza, 26, were arrested in Cumilla during an joint operation by Rab-1 and Rab-11.

According to a press release issued this morning by Rab-1 Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police and media officer Salman Noor Alam, the suspects have been handed over to Banani Police Station.

Rahat's father, Robiul Awal, has filed a murder case in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred in the early hours of August 14 at the Three Sixty Shisha Lounge in Banani. Rahat had gone there with his friend Nurul Islam Khokon.

Around 5:28am, on the second floor of the building, suspects Munna and Hamza confronted Rahat. During an argument, Munna drew a sharp knife from his kurta pocket and stabbed Rahat multiple times before fleeing.

He was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following intelligence and investigative efforts yesterday, authorities got to know that 26-year-old Hamza was hiding in Barura, Cumilla. Based on his information, Munna was also apprehended from the same area.

The knife used in the murder, a Swiss Gear blade, was recovered today from Rajia Sultana Road in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area.

In preliminary interrogations, the suspects revealed a long-standing dispute with Rahat over dominance in the Banani lounge.

On the night of the incident, Rahat reportedly asked Munna to leave the lounge around 1:00am, which escalated the conflict and led to the stabbing.