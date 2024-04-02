Two held with foreign cigarettes, gold bars at Ctg airport

Two passengers were detained with gold ornaments, 480 cartons of cigarettes and four mobile phones at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram last night.

The detainees were identified as Shahidul Alam and Arman Hossain, both hailing from Raozan upazila of Chattogram, Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed told The Daily Star.

The duo landed at Chattogram airport from UAE last night in two separate flights of Air Arabia, he said.

Acting on a tip off, the passengers were challenged while crossing the green channel of the airport.

Later, officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) and National Security Intelligence (NSI) detained them along with the valuables.