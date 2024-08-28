Two girls found dead 3 days after going missing

Doctor suspects murder after rape

The bodies of two female students, presumed to have been killed after rape, were recovered in Brahmanbaria yesterday, three days after they went missing.

Naima Akther, 13, of Kalisima village under Brahmanbaria Sadar, and Maimuna Akhter, 15, of Uttarpara village, were resident students of Mayna Begum Islamia Hafizia Mahila Madrasa in the area.

Police said they went missing on Saturday night and the madrasa authorities informed their families of the matter.

The madrasa authorities and the victims' families searched for them but could not find them.

Early yesterday, locals found the bodies beside a road in Sadekpur area.

On information, police recovered the bodies, said Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station.

"We have sent the bodies to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsy. The reasons for the deaths will be known after autopsy," he added.

Contacted, the hospital's Medical Officer Anik Dev said, "We have found multiple injury marks in the private parts of the girls. After primary investigation, we assume that they were raped around four days ago. However, further investigation is required for this to be confirmed."

Maimuna's father Abdul Barik, hinting at the possible involvement of a madrasa teacher, said they want a proper investigation and punishment of the people responsible.