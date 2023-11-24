Two found dead in office

Police recovered the bodies of two people including a teenage girl from the office of a contractor company in Jatrabari's Konapara area today.

One of the deceased is Ramim, 25, a staff of Bondhon Enterprise. The girl, aged around 14, is yet to be identified.

The law enforcers also found the office caretaker Michael, 26, unconscious and sent him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Jatrabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mofizul Alam said the two died any time between 12:00am and 6:00am.

"We found an empty beer can and a plastic bottle with some alcohol in the room," he said.

The OC said exact cause of the death will be known after an autopsy.