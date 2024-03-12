Two found dead in city's Turag area

Police recovered two bodies from a roof-top room of a five-storey building in capital's Kamarpara area of Turag.

The deceased are Moushumi, 45, and Ibrahim, 33, said Turag Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafa Anwar yesterday night.

Turag Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md Abu Sayeed Mia said Ibrahim rented the room in January this year. Moushumi, who lived with her husband and two children in Uttara Sector 10 area, used to visit his place frequently.

The police official said that the deceased knew each other for a long time.

Though the motive behind the death is not clear, police suspect that Ibrahim committed suicide after killing Moushumi.

"The details of the incident are being investigated. Moushumi's husband came to the spot. Ibrahim's home is in Faridpur,'' he said.

The bodies will be sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.