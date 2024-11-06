Two factory workers found dead at Gazipur flat

Police recovered the bodies of two factory workers from the fourth floor of a building in Gazipur early today.

The deceased were identified as Russell Hossain, 23, of Chandpur village, and Sufian, 24, of Charvedura village in Bhola district, said Khalilur Rahman, superintendent (SI) at Kaliakoir Police Station.

According to police and locals, both the men had been working in the packaging department of a biscuit factory for a long time. Around 3:00am today, police recovered the bodies from the flat in Madhavpur area.

The factory's caretaker, Bakul, said he noticed that Russell and Sufian had not reported to the factory yesterday. Upon visiting their flat around 11:00pm yesterday, he found their bodies with slit throats, the caretaker told our correspondent.

Kashimpur Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Saiful Islam said that the bodies have been sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The SI said, four people were detained in connection with the incident.

Police, however, did not give any details on the deaths.