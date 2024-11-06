Two face consequences for harassing female students on buses

Administrations in two universities yesterday took due actions after female students in each university reported being harassed on buses.

A bus helper was arrested and produced before a court after a female student of Jahangirnagar University charged him with harassment yesterday.

Mohammad Rasel, 32, a helper of Thikana Paribahan, was detained from the New Market area in Dhaka yesterday after the university authority filed a case against him, said Abu Bakar, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station.

According to the university's proctor Prof AKM Rashidul Alam, they received a complaint from a female student, accusing Rasel of sexually harassing her by touching her inappropriately while boarding a bus from Savar cantonment to the JU campus yesterday night.

Following the incident, students detained 11 buses of the company around 9:00pm, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

A formal complaint was also filed by the victim with the proctor.

Following the arrest, the accused was produced before a court which sent him to jail today, the OC said.

Meanwhile, according to sources at the Jashore University of Science and Technology, a female student was harassed by a lab assistant while travelling to the district's Manirampur upazila from the university campus on a female student bus on Monday.

Following the incident, she filed a complaint with the university proctor the next day, accusing Maniruzzaman, the lab assistant who works at the university's electrical and electronic engineering department.

According to the complaint, Maniruzzaman, sitting behind her, touched her inappropriately.

Students captured him when he arrived on campus on Tuesday and handed him over to the proctor. They also protested in front of the administrative building, demanding his punishment.

"We have temporarily suspended the accused and handed him over to his family following the signing of a bond. A five-member committee has also been formed to probe the allegations," said the university's proctor Md Amjad Hossain.

The probe committee is expected to submit the report within three working days.

Our Benapole and JU correspondents contributed to this report