Two ex-IGPs remanded in murder cases

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and AKM Shahidul Hoque, both former inspectors general of police, on remand in two murder cases filed centring the quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman passed the orders.

Mamun was placed on an eight-day remand after he was produced before the court at 7:10am with a 10-day remand prayer in a case filed over the death of Abu Saeed, a grocery shop owner in Mohammadpur, on July 19.

SM Ameer Hamza Shatil, a resident of Mohammadpur, filed the case on August 13 with court accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others. The court later asked the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station to register it as a first information report.

Meanwhile, Shahidul was placed on a seven-day remand after he was produced before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in a case filed over the death of Abdul, Wadud, 45, a trader in Dhaka's New Market area, on July 19.

Wadud's brother Abdur Rahman filed the case with New Market Police Station against Hasina and 129 others on August 21.

Earlier yesterday, police arrested Mamun and Shahidul from Uttara area.

Both are accused in a number of cases, including those filed over murders.

In another development, Abdullahel Kafi, an additional superintendent of police in Dhaka, was placed on an eight-day remand in a case filed with Hazaribagh Police Station over abduction of Arif Mynuddin, an engineer, in 2019.