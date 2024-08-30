Two escaped prisoners arrested in Sherpur

Two escaped prisoners of Sherpur jail were arrested last night.

The arrestees are Solim Uddin Soli, 70, son of Mohammad Ali of Nonni Poschimpara of Nalitabari upazila and Sohel Mia, 19, son of Mojibur Rahman of Paikura village of Jhenaigati upazila.

Of them, Solim Uddin was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a case.

Md Abdur Razzak, company director of Rab-14 Jamalpur camp, confirmed the arrest, a press release said today.

They were handed over to the police station and later produced in the court this afternoon. Then, they were sent to the Mymensingh jail under heavy security.

Earlier on August 5, thousands of miscreants attacked Sharepur Jail, damaged and set fire to different facilities. Taking advantage of the turmoil, about 500 convicts and prisoners escaped from the jail.

Later, the Rab started an arrest operation to arrest them.

On Wednesday, the district administration issued a public notification to surrender the escapists to a nearby police station or the court.

In addition, law enforcers are conducting their operations to arrest them.