Two detained over singing song at Ctg puja mandap

Chattogram Metropolitan Police today detained two people over singing a song calling for Islamic revolution at a Durga Puja mandap in the city's JM Sen Hall yesterday.

However, contrary to what was earlier reported, no case has yet been filed over the incident, said Rais Uddin, deputy commissioner (crime) and spokesperson of CMP, during a press conference around noon today.

A group of youths sang the song on the stage of a puja mandap, causing widespread outrage.

A video clip of the rendition at JM Sen Hall in the Rahmatganj area went viral on the social media.

DC Rais said they went up on stage after asking the permission of Sajal Dutta, joint secretary of Chattogram Puja Udjapan Parishad.

"The filing of a case in this regard is underway," Rais Uddin said, adding that the two detainees are teachers of local madrasas.

Police were also looking for Sajal Dutta for questioning over the matter, but he could not be found since the incident that took place around 7:00pm yesterday, said the official.

He also said that police are investigating why they were allowed to get on stage and whether there was any political motivation behind it.