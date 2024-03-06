Two detained over murder of trader in Gazipur

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) yesterday detained two suspects in connection with a case filed over killing an auto-rickshaw trader in Gazipur city.

The detainees are Jewel Hossain alias Tabla Jewel and Badal, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

Rab-1 Assistant Superintendent of Police Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed this and said the two would be produced before court later in the day.

Asma Begum, wife of deceased Izaffar Ali, filed the case with Gazipur Metro Sadar Police Station yesterday morning accusing Ratan Mia and four unnamed persons, said Moniruzzaman, a sub-inspector of the police station.

Rafiul Karim, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the Rab members handed over the two suspects to the police last night.

Izaffar Ali was stabbed to death following an argument with some local youths in Gazipur city on Sunday night.

He was a resident of the city's Uttar Vurulia village and rented out auto-rickshaws to the drivers in the area.