Two detained in Ctg on charges of 'disrespecting' national flag

Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 10:25 PM

Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:30 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 10:25 PM
Chattogram

Police detained two youths this evening on charges of disrespecting the national flag of Bangladesh in Chattogram's New Market area last Friday.

The two were detained in the Sadarghat area, according to Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) sources.

CMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Kazi Tarek Aziz confirmed to The Daily Star that "they were held for disrespecting the national flag following a complaint. A case will be filed with Kotwali police station."

However, the name of the complainant has not yet been confirmed, as the case was still being processed at the time of reporting.

The incident occurred on October 25, when a group of youths reportedly placed a saffron-coloured flag over the Bangladeshi flag at the New Market intersection during a rally organised by the Hindu community under the banner "Sanatan Jagaran Mancha".

The rally, held at Lal Dighi, was to press for eight specific demands.

The Bangladeshi flag had been installed at the intersection by students during their protests against the Awami League-led government in July. Images of the flag being covered went viral on social media, sparking criticism from various groups.

The flag was later removed.

