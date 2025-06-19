Two DB officials shot during anti-drug raid in Paltan

Two members of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) suffered bullet injuries when suspected drug traffickers opened fire during a drive in the capital's Paltan area early today.

The injured officers are Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Atik Hasan and Constable Sujan, both from DB's Lalbagh Division.

They were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

Confirming the incident, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Mohammad Talebur Rahman said a team from Lalbagh Division, based on a tip-off, conducted a raid near the Central Police Hospital around 1:00am.

As the team attempted to intercept a private car in front of the hospital, suspected drug dealers inside the vehicle opened fire, injuring the two officers, the police official said.

According to DMCH sources, ASI Atik was shot in the left side of his abdomen, while Constable Sujan suffered a bullet wound to his left knee.

They were initially taken to the Central Police Hospital and later transferred to DMCH, said Masud Alam, a sub-inspector at the DMCH police outpost.

Police have detained three persons and seized the private car from the spot.