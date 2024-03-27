Two cops remanded over highway robbery

A Tangail court on Monday placed two police personnel on a two-day remand in a case filed over highway robbery.

Judge Monirul Islam, additional judicial magistrate in Tangail, passed the order, said Tanvir Ahmed, court inspector in Tangail.

The two are Ripon Rajbonshi, 28, and Mohsin Miah, 31, constables of Daulatpur Police Station in Manikganj.

Around 10:00pm on Sunday, locals caught them in Dherua area on the Dhaka-Tangail highway after they snatched Tk 11,500 from staffers of a pickup. The locals handed them over to Deohata police, according to the case statement and police sources.

Police later seized handcuffs, a motorcycle, and Tk 30,000 from their possession.

Locals held the two cops in uniform after hearing the screams of the driver and the helper of the vehicle.

The driver later filed a case against them with Mirzapur Police Station.

Rezaul Karim, OC of Mirzapur Police Station, told The Daily Star that the two police personnel were being interrogated.

Golam Azad Khan, superintendent of Manikganj police, said, "We formed a three-member committee, led by an additional superintendent of police, to probe the incident. We will take departmental action as per the findings of the probe report."