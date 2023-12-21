Two cops among 3 held for kidnapping, extortion

Three including two sub-inspectors of Shah Ali Police Station were arrested on Tuesday for abducting a trader and robbing him of over Tk 9 lakh.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police arrested the three after the victim, Shahadat Sarder, 32, filed a case on December 15.

The two SIs are Moshiur Rahman Taposh, 32, and Tuhin Kazi, 29. The other arrestee is Sufian Mollah, 40.

Following their arrest, a Dhaka court placed them each on a three-day remand, said OC Ahad Ali of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

In the case statement, Shahadat said a blue private car stopped his rickshaw near an under-construction building of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University around 3:15pm on December 9.

"Three of them got out of the private car and introduced themselves as DB men. They handcuffed and blindfolded me. They also took away my mobile phone, wallet, and Tk 1.70 lakh that I had in my pocket," Shahadat said in the statement.

Then, after taking Shahadat to a house, they beat him to make him give up his ATM card pin.

They installed the bank's app on Shahadat's phone and transferred Tk 7.33 lakh to another account in three phases. They robbed a total of Tk 9.19 lakh from Shahadat and made him sign on a white paper, Shahadat mentioned in the case.

After taking the money, the abductors put handcuffs on Shahadat's hands and blindfolded him again. Around 9:30pm, they dropped him near Mirpur-1, added the statement.

Jashim Uddin Mollah, deputy commissioner (Mirpur division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star that since the SIs have been arrested, they are automatically suspended.

Actions have been taken against them according to the rules, he added.

Contacted, Mofizur Rahman Palash, assistant commissioner (Darussalam zone) of DMP, said departmental actions will be taken against the two SIs.