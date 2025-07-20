Two buses torched in Dhaka; arson attempts foiled in Azimpur, Shyampur

Arsonists torched two more buses in Dhaka's Baridhara and Keraniganj early today.

Meanwhile, police foiled an attempt to torch a bus in Azimpur and arrested an activist of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) when he was trying to set fire to another bus in Shyampur.

A college bus was set on fire in Dhaka's Baridhara area around 1:15am. On information, a fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the blaze immediately, said Hiron Mia, officer-in-charge of the Fire Service Control Room.

In Keraniganj, a bus of Taranga Paribahan was torched by unknown persons around 3:40am. Firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the blaze, he added.

Both buses were parked and no casualties were reported, the fire official said.

Earlier last night, a bus was set on fire on Ceramic Road in Mirpur-12, Dhaka.

In Shyampur, police detained a 22-year-old BCL activist, Siam Sarker, from Khondokar Road on the Dhaka-Mawa highway, said a press release issued by the DMP media wing.

Two activists of the banned BCL were attempting to carry out an arson attack on a bus under instructions from local Jubo League leader Shakil Bin Sams alias Rabbi, it said. A police team rushed to the spot, but sensing their presence, the suspects tried to flee. Police managed to catch Siam on the spot while the other suspect, identified as Rafsan, escaped, the release added.

A case has been filed with Shyampur Police Station.

In Azimpur, police foiled an attempted arson attack on a VIP Paribahan bus after two youths on a motorcycle arrived at the scene and poured petrol on a seat.

Sensing suspicious activity, police rushed to the spot, prompting the motorcyclists to flee, said Saifuzzaman, inspector (investigation) of Lalbagh Police Station.