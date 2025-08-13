Two Brahmanbaria journalists sued for extortion after reports on graft at immigration checkpost

Journalists call case 'an attempt to silence the press'

Two journalists have been sued in Brahmanbaria on charges of extortion and defamation, days after they published investigative reports alleging bribery and irregularities at the Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost.

The case was filed Tuesday afternoon by Mohammad Abdus Sattar, officer-in-charge of the immigration police at the checkpost. The accused are Fazle Rabbi, Brahmanbaria staff reporter for the daily Jugantor, and Saddam Hossain, Akhaura correspondent for RTV.

The reports -- published on RTV Online on August 4 and in Jugantor on August 7 -- accused Abdus Sattar and other police personnel of taking bribes from travellers going to India on medical visas, with amounts allegedly ranging from Tk 5,000 to Tk 100,000. They also claimed that an "influential group" was collecting Tk 1.5 to 2 lakh per day through such practices.

The reports further alleged harassment of passengers, illegal border crossings, selective exemptions from checks, stamping passports with fake seals, and facilitating smuggling.

"We published the reports based on facts and evidence as part of our professional duty," Fazle Rabbi told The Daily Star. "This case is harassment and an attempt to silence journalists."

Saddam Hossain echoed the sentiment: "False cases cannot silence journalists. A proper investigation would reveal the true picture of corruption."

Nasir Uddin, president of the Akhaura Journalists' Welfare Society, condemned the lawsuit, saying, "If lawsuits are filed for exposing irregularities, it will obstruct the truth from coming out. We demand the immediate withdrawal of this false case."

Akhaura Police Station OC Md Samiuddin confirmed the case has been recorded, with allegations of both extortion and defamation.

According to the case statement:

On March 16, 2025, the journalists allegedly visited Abdus Sattar's office and, under the pretext of arranging an iftar, demanded money. When refused, they allegedly issued threats.

On March 25, hey allegedly returned, demanding Tk 5,000 each per month, warning that otherwise the officer "would not be able to work peacefully" and threatening to publish negative reports.

On May 27, Rabbi allegedly bypassed a queue to pressure staff into stamping a passenger's passport; the process was stopped midway.

In July,the two allegedly requested an immigration seal dated two years earlier for a passport. Upon finding no travel record, the officer refused, calling it an attempted fraud. The complaint says the journalists became angry and tried to harm the officer and a constable.

Abdus Sattar said the journalists used photos and videos in a misleading way. He claimed the reports falsely stated that two travellers -- Rubel and Ferdous -- were turned back by Bangladeshi immigration, when in fact Indian authorities had returned them under their own policies.