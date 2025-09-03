Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:14 PM

Two bodies recovered from Patuakhali’s Lohalia river

Police have recovered bodies of two men from the Lohalia river in Patuakhali.

The deceased were identified as Tuhin Hawlader, 25, a resident of Patuakhali municipality, and Rezaul, 28, an auto-rickshaw driver in the area.

Patuakhali''s Sadar Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Md Imtiaz Ahmed said that Tuhin's body was recovered late last night while Rezaul's body was recovered around 8:00am today.

He also said, "Both bodies have been sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. Investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding their deaths."

OC Imtiaz said that Rezaul left home with his vehicle Monday morning but did not return. That night, police recovered his vehicle from Kashipur road and his body was found in the river this morning, he added.

 

