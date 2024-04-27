Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sat Apr 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 11:59 PM

Two bodies found in Gazipur flat

Police yesterday recovered the body of two teenagers from a flat in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila.

Family member of one of the deceased said the teens were married to each other.

The deceased are Md Israfil, 17, son of Md Mofizul Haque of Sherpur, and Rokeya Khatun, 15, daughter of Abul Kashem of Mymensingh.

Police said their deaths occurred sometime between 1:00am and 6:00am.

Sreepur Police Station OC Akbar Ali Khan said law enforcers recovered the bodies from a ground-floor flat area around 8:00am. He said they also recovered a suicide note. Rokeya worked at a garment factory and Israfil worked at a workshop.

Abu Raihan, Rokeya's elder brother, said the two got married seven or eight months ago against the wishes of their families. Inspector (Investigation) of Sreepur Police Station Md Sakhawat Hossain said they are looking into the incident.

