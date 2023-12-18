Two Bangladeshis shot dead by BSF

Two Bangladeshis were shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) for allegedly trespassing into the neighbouring country's territory through the border in Darshana upazila of Chuadanga Saturday night.

The deceased Sajedur Rahman, 27, and Khaja Moinuddin, 35, were residents of Chhoygharia village of the upazila, reports UNB.

Biplob Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge of Darshana police station, said two locals might have illegally crossed the border into India to bring in cattle.

The BSF shot them for intrusion, and their bodies were still inside Indian territory, the OC said.

BSF said a group of suspected Bangladeshi smugglers tried to sneak into India through the Govindpur border of West Bengal's Nadia district around Saturday midnight by cutting the newly-built barbed fence, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

When the BSF's patrol unit fired a few rounds in the air, they fled, BSF's DIG (Eastern Command) SS Guleria told PTI.

"After some time, when a BSF search party was patrolling the area, the same group attacked them with weapons. In self-defence, the BSF personnel had to open fire, in which two Bangladeshi smugglers were killed," he said.

The BSF has handed over the bodies to Indian police. The bodies were later sent to the Shaktinagar District Hospital in Nadia for post-mortem examination.

The local Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-6) has not commented on the incident yet.