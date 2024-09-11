Two ARSA commanders gunned down at Ukhiya camp: police

Two Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) commanders were shot dead by unidentified criminals at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar this morning, according to police.

The deceased are Imam Hossain, 37, and Rahmat Ullah, 25, said Additional DIG Mohammad Iqbal, the commanding officer of Armed Police Battalion 14.

Around 10:20am, 20-30 Rohingya men from Camp 18 stormed the Markajul Masjid at Camp 20 under the jurisdiction of the Walapalang Police Camp, Iqbal said.

The attackers opened fire, killing the commanders on the spot.

Another individual, Abdullah, was injured during the shooting and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital within the camp, added the additional DIG.

Police have recovered the bodies and sent them to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy.

Police are conducting operations to arrest the perpetrators.

The additional DIG said Rohingya men from Camp 18 have a long-standing rivalry with this faction of ARSA.